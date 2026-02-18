United States deports 91 Dominicans after completing prison sentences

Santo Domingo.- The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deported 91 Dominican nationals to the Dominican Republic after they completed prison sentences in the United States for a range of federal crimes.

The group—83 men and eight women—arrived on a commercial flight from Alexandria and landed at Las Américas International Airport Dr. José Francisco Peña Gómez, where authorities implemented strict security protocols. Upon arrival, airport officials, immigration inspectors, and multiple state security agencies coordinated a controlled reception in line with established procedures.

According to official information, those repatriated had been convicted of offenses including drug trafficking, homicide, money laundering, assault, contract killing, and sexual assault, among other crimes under U.S. federal law.

The deportations are part of ongoing migration cooperation agreements between the Dominican Republic and the United States, which provide for the return of Dominican citizens once their legal processes and prison terms abroad have concluded.