Culture Ministry and Eduardo León Jimenes Foundation renew commitment to national literature

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Culture and the Eduardo León Jimenes Foundation have signed a collaboration agreement aimed at formalizing and strengthening their historic partnership surrounding the Eduardo León Jimenes National Book Fair Prize, one of the most prestigious recognitions in Dominican literature.

The agreement was signed by the Minister of Culture, Roberto Ángel Salcedo Sanz, and the president of the foundation, María Amalia León, during a ceremony held in the Ministerial Hall of the Ministry of Culture.

This strategic alliance consolidates a collaboration that began in 1997, when the prize was first awarded during the Santo Domingo International Book Fair. Through the agreement, the Eduardo León Jimenes Foundation reaffirms its commitment to provide one million pesos as the prize award and to organize the official award ceremony.

For its part, the Ministry of Culture will reprint 500 copies of the winning work and organize a discussion with the award-winning author during the Santo Domingo International Book Fair, as part of its efforts to promote the book and encourage readership.

The Eduardo León Jimenes National Book Fair Prize aims to recognize and stimulate Dominican literary creativity, highlight the value of works by national authors, and contribute to the dissemination of literature, strengthening the country’s cultural ecosystem.

With the signing of this agreement, both institutions reaffirm their shared commitment to cultural development, broader access to cultural assets, and sustained support for literature as a fundamental expression of Dominican identity and thought.