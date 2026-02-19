A well-known Dominican artistic promoter, identified in official U.S. federal documents as “Individual A,” has emerged as a central figure in an alleged visa fraud and bribery scheme involving a supervisory agent of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) stationed at the United States Embassy in Santo Domingo.

According to declassified documents originating in Washington, D.C., the promoter—widely connected to the Dominican entertainment industry—is accused of leveraging his professional reputation and extensive network of contacts to recruit individuals seeking to expedite U.S. consular procedures in exchange for substantial payments.

Investigative records indicate that the individual allegedly offered preferential treatment in the processing of U.S. visas, capitalizing on the credibility he had gained through years of working with artists and entertainment figures who frequently traveled to the United States.

An information source identified in the case file as SOI-1 stated that the promoter had managed visa applications for third parties over an extended period, presenting himself as someone with access and influence within diplomatic and consular circles.

While the documents do not yet specify the full scale of the operation or the number of people who may have benefited, they suggest that federal investigators are examining potential illicit payments and direct links between the promoter and the DEA supervisory agent assigned to the diplomatic mission in the Dominican Republic.

The case remains under active investigation within U.S. jurisdiction, and no formal charges or additional details have been publicly disclosed at this time.