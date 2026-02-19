Foreign Minister confirms Abinader’s invitation to heads of state summit in Miami

Santo Domingo.- Foreign Minister Roberto Álvarez confirmed that President Luis Abinader has received a formal invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to participate in a summit of heads of state to be held on March 7 in Miami.

Álvarez explained that the invitation was officially delivered and stressed that relations between the Dominican Republic and the United States remain stable, cooperative, and fully normalized. While there has been public speculation regarding invitations extended to other regional leaders, he noted that no additional countries have formally confirmed receipt of such invitations.

According to the foreign minister, the summit is also expected to include the participation of Presidents Javier Milei of Argentina, Daniel Noboa of Ecuador, Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, and Santiago Peña, among other Latin American leaders.