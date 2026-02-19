Google announces international digital exchange hub in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader signed Decree 113-26 this Thursday, declaring the construction of digital exchange ports and the installation, deployment, and operation of submarine cable systems a matter of high national priority. The decree seeks to strengthen digital infrastructure, expand international connectivity, and position the Dominican Republic as a regional hub for artificial intelligence.

The signing ceremony, held at the National Palace, was led by the president, who emphasized the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on development and competitiveness. “A digital exchange hub will place the Dominican Republic at the center of information exchange between North, Central, and South America, facilitating innovation in artificial intelligence,” Abinader said, adding that the initiative is open to collaboration among the public sector, private industry, and civil society.

Dominican Republic as a regional AI connectivity hub

During the event, Brian Quigley, Vice President of Global Network Infrastructure at Google, explained that the initiative will establish the foundational infrastructure needed to consolidate the country as a strategic node for artificial intelligence data exchange across the Americas.

The project includes the creation of a world-class digital exchange port in Dominican territory and the deployment of the country’s first international submarine cable ring, directly connecting the Dominican Republic to two artificial intelligence centers in the continental United States. This will enable faster, more robust, and more resilient data transmission.

Quigley noted that artificial intelligence is advancing at an unprecedented pace and stressed that infrastructure is essential to prevent the digital divide from becoming an AI gap. He said the new hub and cable ring will significantly improve connectivity, drive economic growth, and strengthen digital resilience.

For his part, José Paliza highlighted that internet traffic in the Dominican Republic has grown by more than 500% over the past five years, with over 35% originating from the United States. Despite this growth, the country currently relies on limited direct fiber connections, many of which are aging, underscoring the urgency of modernizing international connectivity.

Google also announced that it will establish its eighth digital exchange port worldwide—and the first in Latin America—along with a new submarine cable ring linking the Dominican Republic to the continental United States. According to Cristian Ramos, the investment is guided by three pillars: reach, reliability, and resilience, ensuring broader access to advanced services, stable connectivity, and rapid recovery in the event of disruptions.

The initiative represents a milestone for the country’s National Artificial Intelligence Strategy (ENIA) and the Meta RD 2036 development agenda, reinforcing the Dominican Republic’s ambition to become a leading technological and digital connectivity hub in the region.