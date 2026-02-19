President Abinader inaugurates Procigar Festival 2026

Santiago.- President Luis Abinader officially inaugurated the XVIII Procigar Festival 2026 on Wednesday, the most important international showcase for the Dominican premium cigar industry. The event brings together producers, master blenders, distributors, and cigar aficionados from more than 40 countries, strengthening the global positioning of Dominican tobacco and highlighting its significant contribution to the national economy.

The head of state took part in the festival’s opening night, reiterating the government’s commitment to a sector considered strategic for its role in job creation, export growth, and the development of free trade zones and tobacco-producing communities.

President Abinader’s participation underscored the cigar industry’s status as a symbol of Dominican quality worldwide, as well as its vital contribution to the economic and social development of the Cibao region, where tradition, investment, innovation, and productive culture intersect.

During the opening ceremony, Litto Gómez, president of Procigar, thanked the president for his presence and highlighted the sustained growth of the industry, supported by public-private collaboration. Gómez, founder of La Flor Dominicana, assumed the presidency of Procigar in June 2024. The association represents the country’s leading premium cigar manufacturers.

Organized by Procigar, the festival offers an exclusive experience combining an in-depth look at the art of cigar making with entertainment and a broad selection of premium products. Through this platform, Procigar continues to promote the Dominican cigar industry and strengthen its international reputation.

Throughout the festival, participants take part in guided visits to tobacco factories and fields across the region, gaining firsthand insight into the process that transforms raw tobacco leaves into world-class cigars. The program also includes cultural activities and tours showcasing the Dominican Republic’s attractions, linking industry, tradition, and tourism. Each day concludes with a gala dinner attended by nearly one thousand national and international guests.

The welcome dinner marked the official start of the festival’s social agenda and featured cacao as its central theme, reflected in the cuisine, desserts, liqueurs, and décor. The evening symbolized the annual reunion of cigar enthusiasts in Santiago de los Caballeros, while also welcoming first-time participants.

With this opening, the Procigar Festival 2026 reaffirms its international reach and further consolidates the Dominican Republic’s status as a global reference in premium cigar production, supported at the highest institutional level.