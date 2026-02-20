Authorities seize boats and arrest five in Los Haitises National Park operation

Hato Mayor.- Authorities seized four boats, 28 gillnets, fishing equipment, agricultural products, and dismantled two illegal structures, while arresting five people during a joint operation in Los Haitises National Park, in the country’s northeast.

The operation was led by the Ministry of Environment, with support from the National Environmental Protection Service (SENPA), the Navy of the Dominican Republic, and the Dominican Council of Fisheries and Aquaculture (CODOPESCA).

Enforcement actions focused on the municipality of Sabana de la Mar, in Hato Mayor, an area within the National System of Protected Areas (SINAP).

Through coordinated land, sea, and river patrols, authorities detected and documented multiple environmental violations. Seized items included 18 sacks of yams, two sacks of ginger, three outboard motors, fuel containers, and two fishing blenders.

Officials also recovered a dead bottlenose dolphin, found entangled in an illegal gillnet, with the cause of death attributed to entanglement in prohibited fishing gear. During the operation, a speedboat engaged in illegal fishing within the park was intercepted after a brief pursuit.

Authorities said the operation aimed to halt activities threatening the protected ecosystem, in accordance with national environmental and protected areas laws that prohibit unauthorized exploitation, fishing, occupation, or alteration of natural resources.