Malecón section to close for National District Carnival preparations

Santo Domingo.- The Mayor’s Office of the National District announced that a section of the Malecón will be closed starting this Friday at 4:00 p.m. to allow for preparations for the DN Carnival.

The closure will affect George Washington Avenue between Pasteur Street and Palo Hincado Street, ahead of the traditional carnival parade scheduled for Sunday the 22nd, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Authorities advised motorists to use Independencia Avenue and Simón Bolívar Avenue as alternate routes during the restriction.

This year’s National District Carnival will feature more than 70 carnival troupes and individual characters. The festivities will conclude with a concert featuring Toño Rosario, Omega, Jandy Ventura, Sexappeal, and Steffany Constanza.

Organized in coordination with the Union of Carnival Performers of the National District, the parade will be dedicated to Dr. José Guillermo Mieses, known as “Pepe,” a physician, athlete, folklorist, and founder of the award-winning comparsa Los Leones del Diablo.

Municipal authorities also named Francisco Taveras Benítez as King of Carnival. Active in carnival traditions since childhood, he founded the comparsa Los Diablos de Franciquito, later known as Los Cachos de Villa Francisca.

Meanwhile, Santa Valdez was crowned Carnival Queen in recognition of her contributions since 2006. Founder of the African Blood troupe, representing Los Pinos de Guachupita, she has earned at least 15 awards in the National District Carnival Parade.