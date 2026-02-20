Portugal signs €24 million deal to supply patrol ships to Dominican Republic

Lisboa.- Portugal has agreed to sell four coastal patrol vessels to the Dominican Republic in a deal valued at €24 million, the Portuguese Ministry of Defense announced on Thursday. The contract includes options for additional systems and equipment.

The agreement will be formally signed this Friday during a ceremony and press conference at the São João Baptista Fort, attended by Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo and his Dominican counterpart, Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre.

Beyond the vessels themselves, the deal includes a comprehensive capability transfer program. This covers maintenance and modernization, the supply of ammunition and spare parts, technical documentation, and the training of crews and management personnel, ensuring the ships’ full operational readiness within the Dominican Navy.

Delivery will take place in stages. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery within 12 months following the completion of the logistics phase, with the remaining ships to follow within 20, 30, and 40 months respectively.

The vessels belong to the Tejo class, multipurpose patrol ships approximately 50 meters in length with a displacement of 345 tons. They have been in service with the Portuguese Navy since 2016 and are designed for maritime patrol and surveillance, control of national waters, search and rescue operations, and maritime security missions.