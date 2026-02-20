Santo Domingo Norte receives garbage trucks donated by Japan

Santo Domingo.- The Santo Domingo North City Hall has received two garbage collection trucks donated by the Embassy of Japan, in a ceremony led by Mayor Betty Gerónimo and Japanese Ambassador Hayakawa Osamu. The vehicles were formally handed over during an event held at City Hall as part of a donation valued at US$161,313.25.

Mayor Gerónimo thanked the Japanese government for its support, noting that the new trucks will strengthen solid waste collection services, particularly in the municipality’s most densely populated areas. She said the units will be immediately incorporated into cleaning operations through the Routes and Frequency Program, improving efficiency and response times.

“This support reinforces our commitment to maintaining a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable municipality,” Gerónimo said, while reaffirming the strong ties of friendship between the Dominican Republic and Japan.

Ambassador Hayakawa Osamu подчерк emphasized Japan’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote sustainable development and community well-being, highlighting the long-standing cooperation between both nations.

The donation forms part of the Japanese government’s non-reimbursable cooperation program, aimed at supporting high-impact community and social development projects in the Dominican Republic.