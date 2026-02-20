Temporary closure scheduled for Ozama Floating Bridge

Santo Domingo.- The Floating Bridge over the Ozama River will be closed to vehicular traffic this Saturday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., to allow the passage of two vessels, authorities reported.

The Ministry of Public Works and Communications explained that the temporary closure is required for the arrival of the barge Magbit 8 and the tugboat MRS Doroty at the Joseph Industrial Development Corp Shipyard, located upstream on the river.

During the closure, motorists traveling between Santo Domingo and Villa Duarte are advised to use the Matías Ramón Mella Bridge or the Juan Pablo Duarte Bridge, both spanning the Ozama River.