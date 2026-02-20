U.S. Ambassador Leah Campos holds meeting with Senator Omar Fernández

Santo Domingo.- Leah Francis Campos, the United States Ambassador to the Dominican Republic, paid a courtesy visit on Thursday to Senator Omar Fernández at his office in the National District.

The meeting, which lasted more than an hour, focused on bilateral relations between the Dominican Republic and the United States, as well as local political developments. Both officials also discussed issues related to national security, the Dominican diaspora, education, foreign investment, economic development, and the fight against human trafficking.

During the exchange, Senator Fernández presented an overview of the Dominican legislative agenda, highlighting several bills he has authored.

According to those present, the meeting took place in an atmosphere of cordiality and mutual respect, with both parties reaffirming the historic ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador Campos was accompanied by Nora Brito, Director of Political Affairs at the U.S. Embassy. Senator Fernández was joined by members of his team, including legislative advisor José Gregorio Cabrera, chief of staff Danilo Terrero, special assistant Diego Vargas, and communications director Cristian Cabrera.

The visit forms part of Ambassador Campos’ ongoing engagement with political, economic, and national security leaders in the Dominican Republic.