At home or at the beach? This is the weather forecast for the weekend

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology ( INDOMET ) reported that this Saturday, we will remain under a generally dry and stable meteorological scenario, due to the high-pressure system; only isolated showers are possible from the early hours and during the morning in localities of La Altagracia, El Seibo, Hato Mayor, Samaná, Barahona, and Pedernales.

“In the afternoon, optimal conditions are forecast for enjoying outdoor activities in almost the entire country; any rain that occurs will be weak and isolated over the mountain systems,” they explained.

They also noted that temperatures will be hot during the day, due to the prevailing southeast wind, and pleasant at night and in the early morning, especially in mountain areas and inland valleys, where episodes of fog or mist may occur.

Regarding maritime conditions: Fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port on the Atlantic coast from Miches (El Seibo) to Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia), due to abnormal winds and waves.

For the rest of the coast, it is recommended to navigate with caution near the shoreline and avoid venturing out to sea. Conditions are normal on the Caribbean coast.

Meanwhile, INDOMET indicated that on Sunday, although the anticyclonic system will reduce the effects of a trough in the upper levels of the troposphere, the southeast wind will draw some moisture from the Caribbean Sea, causing local showers towards the southern coastal area, especially in provinces such as Santo Domingo, San Cristóbal, Peravia, Azua, Barahona, and Pedernales.

“In the afternoon, these showers could spread in isolated patches to towns in the Central Mountain Range and the southwest region. In the rest of the area, fair weather will prevail, with mostly clear skies, little rain, and warm temperatures,” he concluded.