If your license is valid, it does not require renewal under the new Intrant model.

Intrant reported that the new license will maintain the same cost and that the transition to the new format will not involve additional expenses for the State or for drivers with up-to-date documents.

Santo Domingo — The Communications Department of the National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (Intrant) clarified this Wednesday that drivers whose licenses are currently valid will not have to renew them due to the introduction of the new official document.

The entity clarified to Diario Libre that the new driver’s license will not have a different cost than the current one and that only those whose document has expired or is about to expire will have to carry out the renewal process.

In cases where licenses expire in the days close to March 2 , the date on which issuance to the general public will begin, drivers can go to the corresponding centers now to start the process and will receive the new format from that date.

Official Launch

The official launch of the new document is scheduled for February 26 , when President Luis Abinader will receive his new license . On that day, Intrant indicated , more details about the design and features of the card will be provided.

He indicated that the service will continue to operate normally during the transition process .

The new license will replace the current model after 20 years and will be issued by the Mobility ID Consortium , the company that won the bid. According to Intrant , the transition will not represent any cost to the State and will allow the Government to regain sovereign control of the system’s database.

The document will incorporate security improvements aligned with international standards, in accordance with ISO/IEC 18013-5 , and will be approved by developed countries .

Priority to the driving sector

The institution explained that since February 23 , the transition to the new operating model has been underway , which includes changing suppliers, opening new locations, and adjusting processes to increase capacity and ensure continuity of service.

As part of the deployment, on February 23, 24, 25 and 26 , operations will be exclusively for the public and private driver sector , including mass transport , with the aim of facilitating access and reducing waiting times.

Furthermore, the Intrant reported that service coverage will be expanded from 14 to 32 districts, encompassing all 31 provinces and the National District. Abroad, the service will increase from five to ten consulates in a gradual expansion that will conclude within the next two months.

Furthermore, he maintained that the General Directorate of Traffic Safety and Land Transportation ( Digesett) ) has also received guidelines to apply a grace period in the inspection of those whose license is about to expire, as part of the measures to facilitate the transition to the new system.