Juan Luis Guerra and 4.40 deliver a historic night at Cibao Stadium

A packed house! Juan Luis Guerra at various moments during his concert in Santiago de los Caballeros. ( SUPPLIED )

Santiago — With a stunning light show, Juan Luis Guerra‘s highly anticipated concert kicked off at Cibao Stadium in Santiago de los Caballeros. The show opened with a performance of “Rosalía,” unleashing euphoria among the thousands of fans who gathered to enjoy two hours of hits.

The repertoire included emblematic songs such as “La travesía”, “La llave de mi corazón”, “Vale la pena” and “Como yo”, in an evening full of romance, merengue and bachata.

The guest artists’ participation began with the performance of “Así de bonito,” alongside Frank Ceara, who received a warm ovation from the audience.

The concert also featured Beto Montenegro, vocalist of Rawayana, who accompanied Guerra in “El Niágara en Bicicleta ” and also performed “Feriado,” connecting with the new generation in the stadium.

The night was punctuated by special moments, beginning with a drone show that formed figures and messages in time with the bachata medley, which included snippets of “Bailo mi bachata,” “A bailar contigo,” “Qué me des tu cariño,” “Frío, frío,” “Quisiera ser un pez,” and “Como tú.” They also performed ” DJ Bachata ,” a track from their latest album, and “Para ti.”

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when the artist recreated the beginning of the group Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 in 1984, by inviting Maridalia Hernández, Mariela Mercado, and Roger Zayas, members of his original lineup, to the stage to perform the song “Tú.”

The reunion sparked a wave of nostalgia among a diverse audience, who celebrated the group’s return to the show.

The Santiago audience was also thrilled to ” Santiago en coche “, dedicated especially to the Heart City, as well as to ” Visa para un sueño “, together with El Blachy ; “Noviecita”, accompanied by Sandy Gabriel; “El farolito”, together with Sandy Gabriel and El Prodigio; “Mambo 23”; “Como abeja al panal”; “Las avispas”; “A pedir su mano”; “Ojalá que llueva café” and “El costo de la vida”.

Janina Rosado and Víctor Rizek also participated on stage, adding strength to the interpretation of several songs.

With “La Bilirrubina ” and a fireworks show, Juan Luis Guerra closed a memorable night at Cibao Stadium. The magic will continue this Saturday, February 21, in his second consecutive performance, produced by Saymon Díaz.

Counterpart

Prior to Juan Luis Guerra‘s historic performance, the artist Martox took to the stage, serving as a counterpart and warming up the atmosphere for the main night.