Public Health will analyze the rise of “therians” with the Psychology and Psychiatry Societies

The Ministry of Public Health informed that it is working with the Societies of Psychiatry and Psychology to analyze the social phenomenon known as the so-called “therians”, which has generated debate across sectors.

“We, from the Ministry’s point of view, are working with the Society of Psychiatry and the Society of Psychology,” said Minister Victor Atallah when questioned on Friday about the boom and popularity obtained in recent days by this phenomenon that is attractive to the public, mostly teenagers.

A therian is a person who identifies as an animal rather than a human, arguing that it is not a costume, role-playing, or necessarily an aesthetic preference, but an experience that makes them feel they carry the chosen animal within their being.

An open call is circulating on social networks for this February 26, inviting the therians of the Dominican Republic to a “get together”, scheduled for 3:00 in the afternoon at the Juan Pablo Duarte Park, in the Colonial Zone.

Minister Atallah explained that this social phenomenon will be approached from a technical and scientific perspective, without stigmatizing any individual.

“We do not stigmatize anyone, because we do not have to stigmatize anyone,” he said.

He indicated that the Ministry, through the Department of Mental Health and in coordination with the National Health Service (SNS), is evaluating the situation to determine its impact.

A fad?

Dr. Atallah considered it a temporary phenomenon.

“I think people saw one, two and then ten more and 15 more. People like to join things… wait for the fad to pass, because I deduce that it is a temporary fad,” he said.

However, he acknowledged that the simultaneous emergence of these behaviors is striking and merits analysis.

“I think that something is happening that is motivating all of a sudden all these kinds of things are coming out,” he said.

The minister called attention to remind citizens that “these types of actions have repercussions on other people as well and that they should try to do things more calmly”.

Public Health reiterated that it will continue to observe the behavior of the phenomenon and will promote professional guidance when necessary, prioritizing the emotional and social well-being of the population.