The digital exchange hub built by Google in the Dominican Republic will cost US$500 million

The submarine cable that will connect the Caribbean country to the United States will be installed via two Google Cloud regions in South Carolina and Virginia. José Alberto Maldonado / LD

Google will invest $500 million to build a digital exchange hub in the Dominican Republic, the first in the Americas outside the United States and the eighth worldwide.

The technology company will also build an international submarine cable ring connecting the Caribbean country to the United States through two Google Cloud regions in South Carolina and Virginia, as announced during the project presentation, which was attended by President Luis Abinader.

“This marks a turning point in our infrastructure,” Abinader stated in his remarks before signing a decree officially designating the project, whose construction will begin in March. The project was declared a high national priority.

The installation of these cables will increase data transmission capacity and reduce latency in digital services in the country.

The Dominican Republic is currently connected to six submarine cables, the largest being the AMX-1, owned by América Móvil.