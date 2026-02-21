The Dominican government is analyzing the US Supreme Court ruling against Trump’s tariffs.

Authorities say the news is still too recent to know its impact on the country

Santo Domingo —

The Dominican Government is assessing how the recent decision by the United States Supreme Court, which this Friday declared the reciprocal tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump illegal, could affect the Dominican Republic.

The Supreme Court ruling, which blocks the use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act used by Trump to justify tariffs on more than 100 countries, could change the rules of the game between the Dominican Republic and the United States just as both nations were negotiating a tariff agreement similar to that of Guatemala and El Salvador.

Officials involved in the negotiations insist that the news is too recent to determine how this will affect the ongoing dialogue between the two nations regarding tariffs, and they appealed for respect for the internal process that the court’s decision is generating in the United States.

An overreach of power

The U.S. Supreme Court declared on Friday that the U.S. Government “exceeded the emergency powers” invoked by President Donald Trump to impose a large part of his tariffs on the country’s trading partners, which would represent “a major setback” to the president’s tariff policy, according to the EFE news agency.

According to the Supreme Court‘s analysis – in which six judges agreed and only three disagreed – the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977 does not grant “inherent peacetime powers” to impose tariffs.

Although this regulation has been the pillar invoked by Trump for the imposition of reciprocal tariffs, the Court’s decision does not prevent the president from imposing the same levies under other laws.

According to the agency, Trump has insisted that it would be “very disappointing” if the Supreme Court were to deem the implementation of most of the tariffs illegal, which he claims are key to the economic success his administration is achieving and to exerting pressure on other nations in foreign policy matters.