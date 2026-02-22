COE warns of high levels of maritime risk due to abnormal swells on the North coast
In light of the above and as established in Article 2, Chapter 1, of Law 147-02, the agency explained that the restriction on the North coast on fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels remaining in port is discontinued.
On the other hand, it recommends that operators of these vessels navigate with caution along the Atlantic coast from Miches (El Seibo) to Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia) due to abnormal winds and waves. Conditions remain normal for the rest of the coast, according to Indomet.