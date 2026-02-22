Local February 22, 2026 | 8:59 am

COE warns of high levels of maritime risk due to abnormal swells on the North coast

COE warns of high maritime risk due to abnormal waves on the North coast (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic — According to the weather bulletin issued this Saturday by the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), the Emergency Operations Center (COE) reported that the institution considers maritime conditions to be deteriorated on the Caribbean coast.

In light of the above and as established in Article 2, Chapter 1, of Law 147-02, the agency explained that the restriction on the North coast on fragile, small, and medium-sized vessels remaining in port is discontinued.

On the other hand, it recommends that operators of these vessels navigate with caution along the Atlantic coast from Miches (El Seibo) to Cabo Engaño (La Altagracia) due to abnormal winds and waves. Conditions remain normal for the rest of the coast, according to Indomet. 
