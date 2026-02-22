Domínguez Brito: “The behavioral crisis of our adolescents is a national alarm”

Santo Domingo, DR — Political leader Francisco Domínguez Brito warned that the growing violence and disrespect in classrooms constitute a national alarm and called for the protection of teachers to be made a priority for the State and society.

Referring to recent attacks at schools in Santo Domingo, San Francisco de Macorís, and Santiago, he described the situation as “unacceptable”. He stated: “Today, many teachers face threats, insults, and episodes of violence without the necessary institutional support. When teachers lose authority and feel unprotected, the school is weakened and community life is disrupted.”

Domínguez Brito argued that the behavioral crisis of adolescents has deep roots in family disintegration, lack of support networks, early alcohol and drug use, and the absence of effective preventive policies: “It is not about ‘bad’ students, but a social problem that the country has postponed for too long,” he said.

In that regard, Brito proposed strengthening school guidance and psychology departments, establishing clear teacher protection protocols, creating effective pathways for addressing violence, and coordinating social work with communities to identify risks of dropout and substance abuse.

“Protecting teachers is protecting the future of the country. Schools must be safe spaces where teachers have authority, respect, and real support,” he concluded.