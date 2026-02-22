The “fridge” struck again: Valle Nuevo woke up almost below zero and covered in white.
The cold has returned to Valle Nuevo National Park. Early Saturday morning, temperatures in the ” Dominican icebox ” dropped to levels that forced campers to abandon their beds and seek the warmth of campfires.
This was reported to the newspaper HOY by the park administrator, Julio César de los Santos, who stated that the records of the Automatic Meteorological Station of the Dominican Institute of Meteorology (Indomet), located in Rancho en Medio, showed 0.2 °C at 5:58 in the morning.
According to de los Santos, that temperature was sufficient to cause frost from the freezing of dew, a phenomenon that once again covered the vegetation of the protected area in white.
At 7:10 a.m., the thermometer registered 1.6 °C, with a wind chill of 0.5 °C. Later, at 7:59 a.m., the temperature rose to 3.1 °C, although the wind chill barely reached 1.9 °C, De los Santos specified again.
The images provided show vegetation covered in hoarfrost – a thin layer of ice – while metal containers and exposed surfaces looked as if they had just been taken out of a freezer.
Valle Nuevo is considered one of the coldest spots in the country, where every drop in temperature transforms the mountainous landscape into an unusual scene for the Caribbean.