Authorities launch international training program for emergency rescue teams

Santo Domingo.- Authorities launched an international training and certification program aimed at strengthening search and rescue capabilities in collapsed structures and confined spaces, with the goal of enhancing the technical and operational readiness of emergency response teams nationwide.

The initiative is an inter-institutional effort led by the National Office for Seismic Evaluation and Vulnerability of Infrastructure and Buildings (Onesvie), in coordination with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the National School of Risk Management (Esnageri), and the National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1.

According to a press release, the program seeks to reduce seismic vulnerability and improve responses to emergencies caused by earthquakes and structural failures through the adoption of internationally recognized training standards.

The training includes four specialized courses, beginning with the Incident Command System (ICS), delivered by the American Safety & Rescue Institute and certified by Texas A&M University, providing international accreditation. Additional courses scheduled for March will cover hazardous materials management, confined space rescue, and collapsed structure rescue, completing a comprehensive training cycle.