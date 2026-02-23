Baby girl found abandoned on Anacaona Street in San Juan de la Maguana

San Juan de la Maguana.- A baby girl was found abandoned Sunday on Anacaona Street in San Juan de la Maguana, prompting concern among residents of the area.

The infant, estimated to be around three months old, was found dressed and wrapped in a small blanket on a curb. Neighbors alerted municipal authorities, who responded promptly and rescued the child.

The baby was taken to a health center for medical evaluation and was reported to be in good condition. According to Noticias SIN, the incident caused shock among local residents.

The identity of the parents or the individual responsible for leaving the child at the site remains unknown. As in similar cases, the situation involves the National Council for Children and Adolescents (Conani), the agency responsible for ensuring protection and care for abandoned or vulnerable children in the Dominican Republic.