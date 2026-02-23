Leftist groups march in National District calling for national sovereignty

Santo Domingo.- Citizens marched through several areas of the National District to demand the restoration of national sovereignty and the defense of the social, economic, political, and cultural rights of the Dominican people.

The demonstration was organized by the Communist Party of Labor, the Dominican Popular Movement, the Caamañista Movement, the Force of the Revolution, the Homeland for All Party, and the Dominican Leftist Front, with support from the United Left Movement, the Broad Front, People for Political and Social Change, and other organizations.

The march began at Plaza La Trinitaria, where hundreds of activists gathered early in the morning carrying flags and banners. Protesters called for the withdrawal of U.S. military personnel and aircraft from Dominican airports and demanded the release of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Chanting slogans such as “Yankees out of the country and the Caribbean,” “Freedom for Maduro and Cilia,” “The Caribbean, a zone of peace,” and “Out with Barrick Gold,” participants marched through Josefa Brea, Francisco Henríquez y Carvajal, Jacinto de la Concha, and José Reyes streets. The demonstration concluded at the statue of Francisco Alberto Caamaño on El Conde, where organizers read a joint proclamation and poet Ernesto Vantroi recited a poem.