Major failure in National Electrical System affects service in parts of the country

Santo Domingo.- A major failure was reported this morning in the National Interconnected Electrical System (SENI), affecting electricity service in parts of the country.

Emergency protocols were activated immediately, and technical teams are working continuously in coordination with the Coordinating Body, electricity distributors, and generation companies to restore the system in a gradual and safe manner.

Authorities stated that the priority is to ensure an orderly restoration that preserves national electrical stability. Official updates will be provided through institutional communication channels.