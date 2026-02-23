Mirex issues travel advisory for Jalisco amid security concerns

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) advised Dominican citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Jalisco as a preventive measure following recent incidents reported in the region.

In an official statement, the Foreign Ministry said the recommendation also applies to other areas that could be affected, until conditions of greater stability and security are restored. Citizens were urged to stay informed through official channels and to follow guidance issued by local and national authorities while the situation continues.

Mirex also informed that Dominicans requiring consular assistance may contact the Consulate General of the Dominican Republic in Mexico City by phone at +52 56 4408 7863 or 55 5260 7262, or by email at consuladord@consudomex.org.

The institution reiterated its call for caution and stated that it will continue monitoring developments to safeguard the well-being of Dominican nationals in Mexican territory.