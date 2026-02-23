National District Carnival 2026 fills the Malecón with color, music, and tradition

Santo Domingo.- Color, music, dance, and tradition filled the Malecón of Santo Domingo during the celebration of the National District Carnival 2026, an event organized by the Mayor’s Office of the National District that brought together thousands of residents and visitors in a safe, orderly, and family-friendly environment.

More than 70 dance troupes paraded along the capital’s coastline, showcasing creativity, rhythm, and cultural identity. The festivities began around 3:30 p.m. and unfolded under a comprehensive security and logistics operation, supported by inter-institutional coordination that ensured tranquility throughout the day.

Mayor Carolina Mejía emphasized the cultural and social significance of the carnival, describing it as more than a celebration—an authentic expression of the capital’s identity and collective heritage.

Organized in coordination with the National District Carnival Union (UCADI), this year’s edition was dedicated to José Guillermo Mieses, known as “Pepe,” a distinguished physician, athlete, and folklorist, founder of the iconic troupe Los Leones del Diablo and a key figure in strengthening the institutional foundation of the carnival.

The parade opened with the King of Carnival, Francisco Taveras Benítez, recognized for his contributions to the tradition, alongside the Queen of Carnival, Santa Valdez, honored for her long-standing dedication and multiple accolades.

Participants included the National District Fire Department Band and Los Guloyas de Propagas, as well as representatives from diverse sectors who competed in categories such as Grand Troupe, Best Floats, Ali Baba Troupes, Traditional and Fantasy Devils, Historical Troupes, and Individual Performances.

Municipal authorities, council members, cultural leaders, and prominent figures from social, political, and artistic spheres attended the event, praising the organization and the high artistic level of the performances.

As night fell, music took center stage at Eugenio María de Hostos Park, where performances by Toño Rosario, Omega, Sexappeal, Jandy Ventura, and Steffany Constanza delivered a vibrant grand finale.

With this successful edition, the Mayor’s Office of the National District reaffirms its commitment to preserving cultural traditions, promoting safe family spaces, and strengthening the National District Carnival as one of Santo Domingo’s most emblematic and anticipated celebrations.