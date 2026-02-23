National Police reinforce security measures amid power outage

Santo Domingo.- The Director General of the National Police, Major General Andrés Modesto Cruz Cruz, ordered a nationwide reinforcement of preventive security measures following the power outage reported Monday morning.

According to an official statement, police presence has been intensified in priority areas such as banking zones, supermarkets, shopping centers, major commercial corridors, and the Santo Domingo Metro, with the objective of strengthening public safety and preventing criminal activity.

Police spokesperson Diego Pesqueira explained that the strategy focuses on increasing visibility in areas with high pedestrian flow and commercial activity. As part of the measures, administrative personnel have been temporarily reassigned to support preventive patrols.

From police headquarters, strategic operations are being coordinated to ensure effective deployment, while Major General Cruz Cruz is personally overseeing the actions in the field alongside senior officers to ensure compliance with the directives.