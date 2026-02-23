Plan International presents results of “Down To Zero” child protection project

The Plan International Dominican Republic presented the results of its Down To Zero project, an initiative aimed at eradicating commercial sexual exploitation and child trafficking in vulnerable communities across the country.

After more than a decade of implementation, the project established a comprehensive child-protection model in 14 high-risk communities in the southern region, particularly in areas affected by tourism and increased social mobility. The initiative concluded with closing ceremonies held on February 17 in Barahona and on February 19 in San Juan de la Maguana.

The project directly benefited more than 650 people in Azua, Elías Piña, San Juan, Pedernales, and Barahona. As part of its prevention strategy, it trained 100 adolescents as community prevention promoters and 153 local leaders in activating reporting and response mechanisms. Institutional capacity was also strengthened through the participation of 90 representatives from the public and private sectors, who collaborated in developing case management protocols.

Down To Zero focused on confronting the silence and normalization surrounding sexual exploitation through 24 educational initiatives, including film screenings and community dialogues, which helped build long-term local capacity.

“Today we see more aware communities, young people leading prevention efforts, and local systems better prepared to respond,” said Luis Toledo, project coordinator, highlighting sustainability as the initiative’s most significant achievement.

With more than 35 years of work in the country and a presence in over 120 communities, Plan International reaffirmed its commitment to promoting safe, equitable environments for children and adolescents in the Dominican Republic.