Severe weather in northeast U.S. impacts air travel to the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Around 25 flights to and from the Dominican Republic were canceled on Sunday, February 22, due to heavy snowfall from winter storm Ernesto, which affected several states in the northeastern United States and disrupted travel for hundreds of passengers.

The National Weather Service (NWS) upgraded forecasts for the storm impacting the Mid-Atlantic and Appalachian regions, as well as major cities including Philadelphia, Delaware, Boston, and New York, where snowfall accumulations of between 23 and 45 centimeters were expected. Authorities warned that the storm would intensify throughout Sunday, bringing heavy snow and strong winds, with alerts remaining in effect through Monday.

According to a report from Aeropuertos Dominicanos Siglo XXI (Aerodom), the cancellations affected JetBlue and Delta Air Lines, with flights arriving from and departing to major airports such as John F. Kennedy International Airport, Logan International Airport, and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Eight flights were canceled on Sunday, while an additional 16 JetBlue flights were suspended on Monday, February 23, affecting routes between the Dominican Republic, New York, and Boston.

In New York City, Mayor Zohran Mamdani urged residents to limit travel, warning that snowfall could reach rates of up to five centimeters per hour. A blizzard warning was also issued for the city—the first in nine years—according to Listín Diario. Authorities continued to advise travelers to monitor airline updates as winter conditions persisted across the region.