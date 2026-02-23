Update: 30% of power restored after blackout

Santo Domingo.- Nearly 30% of the national electricity system has been restored hours after the partial blackout reported Monday morning, caused by a major failure in the National Interconnected Electrical System (SENI) that originated with the tripping of the 138-kilovolt line in Hainamosa–Villa Duarte.

The Minister of Energy and Mines, Joel Santos, explained that the restoration process is advancing gradually due to the technical complexity involved in safely reintegrating the system, particularly during the initial phase of recovery.

He noted that emergency protocols were activated immediately to restore service as quickly as possible while preserving grid stability. Santos added that essential services—including hospitals, drinking water systems, airports, urban transportation, and traffic lights—continued operating largely through backup systems, mitigating the impact on the population.

Authorities reported that once service is fully restored, a technical investigation will be conducted to determine the exact cause of the failure and prevent similar incidents in the future.