Abinader formalizes creation of San Juan Botanical Garden

Santo Domingo.- President Luis Abinader on Tuesday swore in the Management Committee of the San Juan de la Maguana Botanical Garden, marking a key step in the government’s efforts to promote environmental conservation, scientific education, and sustainable development in the southern province of San Juan de la Maguana.

The ceremony, held at the National Palace, named Tomás Alejo Concepción, Bishop of San Juan, as president of the committee. The body also includes representatives from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, local and municipal authorities, national asset management, academic institutions, cooperative organizations, and botanical gardens from across the country.

Speaking at the event, Bishop Alejo Concepción praised President Abinader for reinforcing the academic, social, and economic foundations of the southern region, describing the creation of the botanical garden as a historic milestone that makes San Juan the third city in the country to host such a space. He said the initiative represents an act of long-overdue recognition for the South.

The legal framework for the project was formalized through Decree No. 38-26, issued on January 23, 2026, which declares the creation of the San Juan de la Maguana Botanical Garden to be of high public interest. The decree establishes the committee’s mandate to coordinate and oversee implementation, ensure transparency, and manage public resources under existing oversight and accountability mechanisms.

Among its responsibilities, the committee must prepare and approve a preliminary Master Plan within three months, coordinate institutional participation, and guide the development of a space dedicated to the conservation of native and endemic species, scientific research, and environmental education.

With the committee now in place, the government formally launches the planning phase of the project, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability, natural resource preservation, and the well-being of future generations.