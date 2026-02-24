Abinader inaugurates Metro Line 2C, benefiting over one million residents

During the ceremony, Abinader said the project ends years of long commutes marked by congestion, uncertainty, and high transportation costs, calling the opening “the fulfillment of a long-awaited promise.” He stressed that the new line connects western municipalities directly to the city’s core, turning mobility “from an obstacle into an opportunity.”

The project includes five stations, civil and electromechanical works, a 940-meter tunnel, and a 6.5-kilometer marginal road running parallel to the Duarte Highway. The stations—Pedro Martínez, Franklin Mieses Burgos, 27 de Febrero, Freddy Gastón Arce, and Pablo Adón Guzmán—culminate at Los Alcarrizos with a direct connection to the cable car system.

Authorities estimate the line will cut users’ transport costs by up to 60% and save up to two hours per day during peak travel, easing congestion along the Duarte corridor. The system can carry 15,000 passengers per hour per direction, or up to 150,000 daily.

Service begins with a free introductory period from Wednesday, February 25, through Easter, operating on a special schedule. After the inauguration, the president, First Lady Raquel Arbaje, and officials toured the line.

With Line 2C, the Abinader administration has expanded mass transit coverage by 38 kilometers nationwide, combining new metro, cable car, and monorail projects in Santo Domingo and Santiago. Operations across the integrated network will be handled by the Metropolitan Transportation Company under Law 63-17, with regulation by INTRANT, as part of the Integrated Transportation System of Santo Domingo (SIT Sto. Dgo.) aimed at unified planning, fares, and technology.