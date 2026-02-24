Energy authorities confirm full restoration of national power system

Santo Domingo.- The National Interconnected Electric System (SENI) was fully restored and stabilized at 11:53 p.m. on Monday, following the nationwide incident recorded earlier that morning, according to electricity sector authorities.

Joel Santos, Minister of Energy and Mines, confirmed that once system stability was achieved, technical investigation procedures were immediately activated to determine the precise causes of the event. He stated that the findings will be communicated through official channels once the analysis is complete.

Santos explained that the recovery process was carried out under strict technical criteria, ensuring frequency stability, proper balance between electricity generation and demand, and the gradual synchronization of circuits across the country.

Throughout Monday, the minister remained in continuous session at the Control Center, coordinating restoration efforts alongside senior electricity sector officials. These included representatives from Dominican Electricity Transmission Company (ETED), the Superintendency of Electricity, the National Energy Commission (CNE), and the Unified Council of Electricity Distribution Companies (CUED).

Authorities emphasized that their joint, real-time supervision was essential to ensure an orderly and secure restoration, preventing unsynchronized reconnections and safeguarding system infrastructure.

“The objective was always to restore service safely, with technical responsibility and transparency to the public,” Santos stated, reaffirming the sector’s commitment to the reliability and stability of the national electricity system.