INTRANT fails to provide license services despite announced schedule

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) failed to provide driver’s license issuance and renewal services on February 23–26, despite having announced that it would operate during those dates for public and private drivers, leaving dozens of users unable to complete their procedures nationwide.

The situation was documented by the Multimedios Amanecer Group, following an investigation led by its president, Darío Cuba, who criticized what he described as a disorganized and improvised transition. Cuba said INTRANT’s headquarters remained closed to the public, with access limited to staff, and that users were informed by security personnel that services would resume on March 2, 2026, under a new licensing model—contrary to prior announcements.

According to the investigation, similar closures occurred at INTRANT offices in Santiago, Santo Domingo, and La Romana, where users were told services were suspended due to system updates, maintenance work, and a change in supplier for the new license format.

Cuba said thousands of drivers were affected by the interruption, raising concerns about compensation for lost time and mounting dissatisfaction. He also questioned the decision to conduct practical driving tests on public roads amid high traffic accident rates, noting that the country had previously been a regional leader in the use of driving simulators for licensing exams.

The Multimedios Amanecer Group president argued that the shift to the new licensing system should have been implemented with greater planning to avoid widespread disruption. He added that drivers and transport companies remain on edge as they await the promised restoration of normal services on March 2.