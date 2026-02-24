Labor Ministry confirms Feb. 27 as non-working national holiday
Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Labor reminded employers and workers nationwide that Friday, February 27, National Independence Day, is a fixed public holiday and therefore a non-working day.
The ministry stated that employees are scheduled to resume their regular work activities on Monday, March 2, in accordance with Law 139-97, which governs the observance of public holidays.
This provision, the ministry emphasized, applies to all public and private establishments across the country.