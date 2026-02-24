President Abinader to inaugurate Santo Domingo Metro Line 2C today

Santo Domingo.- After several years of construction, Luis Abinader will inaugurate Line 2C of the Santo Domingo Metro at 3:00 p.m. this Tuesday, delivering a long-awaited transportation solution for residents of Los Alcarrizos and nearby communities.

The new section is expected to significantly reduce travel times and daily transportation costs, offering faster and safer access to the National District and other areas of the capital. According to the Government’s Transportation Cabinet, the line will begin operating for the public on Wednesday, February 25, with free service until Easter.

Authorities said the trains operating on Line 2C will be similar to those used on Line 1, featuring modern technology designed to ensure safety, speed, efficiency, quality, and passenger comfort.

In its initial phase, the project is expected to benefit more than one million people across several sectors of Santo Domingo Oeste. The 7.3-kilometer extension connects Kilometer 9 of the Duarte Highway, at the María Montez station, to the entrance of Los Alcarrizos.

The infrastructure includes five stations, a tunnel, and a direct connection to the Los Alcarrizos cable car, strengthening intermodal transport and expanding mobility options for the western area of Greater Santo Domingo.