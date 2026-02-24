Snowstorm in the U.S. forces cancellation of 15 flights at AILA

Santo Domingo.- A total of 15 flights were canceled this Tuesday, February 24, at Las Américas International Airport due to a snowstorm impacting several regions of the United States.

Of the canceled flights, eight were operated by JetBlue, while the remaining cancellations involved Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines.

According to Listín Diario, dozens of flights have been suspended over the past two days as the winter storm has severely disrupted air travel across multiple U.S. cities.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly to receive the latest updates on rescheduling options and alternative travel arrangements.