Air Europa extends Santo Domingo fuel stop on Havana–Madrid flights

Santo Domingo.- Air Europa has extended until March 11 the mandatory technical stop in Santo Domingo for its flights operating from Havana to Madrid, due to fuel shortages in Cuba.

The measure responds to the airline’s inability to obtain Jet A-1 aviation fuel at José Martí International Airport, a direct consequence of the severe energy crisis currently affecting Cuba and disrupting fuel supplies at the country’s main airports.

Air Europa operates flight UX052, scheduled to depart Havana at 9:05 p.m. Because refueling is not possible in Cuba, aircraft are required to land at Las Américas International Airport (AILA) to refuel before continuing the transatlantic journey to Spain.

The contingency plan aims to prevent aircraft from becoming stranded on the island following official notifications from Cuban authorities to international airlines regarding the depletion of aviation fuel reserves.

The fuel shortage has also forced other airlines to adjust their operations. Air Canada temporarily suspended its flights, while Spanish carrier Iberia and other international airlines have opted to refuel at neighboring airports or load additional fuel at their points of origin. Similar measures have been adopted by Copa Airlines, Viva Aerobus, and Aeroméxico.

The aviation fuel shortage is affecting nine international airports in Cuba, highlighting the broader operational challenges facing the country’s air transport sector amid ongoing energy constraints.