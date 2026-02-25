COE places three provinces on red alert due to heavy rains

Santo Domingo.- The Emergency Operations Center (COE) placed three provinces on red alert and maintained five on yellow alert and four on green alert due to ongoing adverse weather conditions across the country.

According to a report from INDOMET, a frontal system affecting the national territory is moving slowly toward the northwest of the island, near the southern Bahamas. This system is expected to continue generating humid and unstable conditions nationwide.

Authorities warned that heavy rainfall, accompanied at times by thunderstorms and gusty winds, will persist from the early morning hours, particularly in provinces along the Atlantic coast, the Cibao Valley, the Northeast, the border region, and the Central Mountain Range.

Provinces on red alert:

Espaillat

María Trinidad Sánchez

Puerto Plata

Provinces on yellow alert:

Santiago

Hermanas Mirabal

Monte Cristi

Samaná

La Vega

The COE urged residents in affected areas to avoid crossing rivers, streams, and ravines with high water levels, and to refrain from using beaches and swimming areas in provinces under alert.

In addition, from Manzanillo Bay to Cabo San Rafael along the Atlantic coast, operators of small, fragile, and medium-sized vessels are advised to remain in port due to dangerous winds and rough seas. No restrictions have been issued for the Caribbean coast.

Authorities will continue monitoring weather conditions and updating alert levels as necessary.