Community in Evaristo Morales seeks government mediation amid threat of eviction

Santo Domingo.- The neighborhood association of the Evaristo Morales sector in the National District has called on Luis Abinader to intervene in a long-standing land ownership dispute that could affect more than 60 families who say they have lived on the property for 30 to 60 years.

Community spokesperson Auristelia Batista warned that a possible eviction would leave dozens of families homeless and urged the president to mediate the conflict. Residents reject the ownership claim made by Víctor Livio Cedeño Jr., asserting that the land has historically belonged to the state.

According to Batista, the dispute dates back more than three decades. She noted that the claimant’s father previously attempted to recover the land but was unsuccessful, and that the issue has recently resurfaced.

Residents argue that their homes were built gradually through their own efforts and describe the current legal process as irregular. They have requested that authorities carefully review the documentation presented by the claimant.

Another community member, Agripina Polanco, said families settled in the area when it lacked urban development and that the dispute has intensified as the land has gained commercial value. She called on authorities to ensure due process and prevent what residents describe as an injustice against low-income households.

The disputed land is located between 7th Street, Luis F. Thomen and Francisco Pratts Ramírez streets, and Winston Churchill Avenue, within the Evaristo Morales sector.

To date, no official statement has been issued by the relevant authorities or by the individual claiming ownership in response to the residents’ allegations.