Higüey Mayor says “therians” will not be allowed in public spaces

Higüey, La Altagracia.- The mayor of Higüey, Karina Aristy, stated on Tuesday that individuals identified as “therians” will not be permitted in public spaces within the municipality.

Her remarks were made during the inauguration of the reconstruction of Bible Park, located in the La Malena sector, an event attended by municipal officials, community leaders, city council members, and religious representatives.

Before the formal handover of the renovated park, Aristy addressed what she described as circulating information regarding the presence of this group in various parts of the country. She said such individuals “are not welcome” and will not have a place in the park or in other public areas of the municipality.

The mayor explained that her position is based on what she described as the defense of Higüey’s values and identity, referring to the municipality as “a town of faith and of hardworking men and women.” She added that preserving these principles is a shared responsibility between local authorities and the community.

The statements were delivered in the presence of church representatives and members of the City Council who participated in the inauguration ceremony.

As of now, no official response has been issued by organizations associated with the group mentioned by the mayor, nor by other government authorities.