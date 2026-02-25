New Line 2C extension of Santo Domingo Metro begins operations

Santo Domingo.- Starting this Wednesday, users began using the new extension of Line 2C of the Santo Domingo Metro, a project designed to significantly improve mobility in Santo Domingo Oeste, particularly in the municipality of Los Alcarrizos.

During the inauguration ceremony held Tuesday, President Luis Abinader stated that the opening of the new section will reduce travel times and transportation costs for thousands of residents who commute daily to the center of the capital.

The Line 2C extension spans 7.3 kilometers and integrates seamlessly with the city’s broader public transport network. It includes five stations: Pedro Martínez (Manoguayabo), Franklin Mieses Burgos (Monumental Avenue), 27 de Febrero (kilometer 13), Freddy Gatón Arce (kilometer 14), and Pablo Adón Guzmán, located at the entrance to Los Alcarrizos.

Authorities announced that the service will be free during its first week of operation, allowing users to become familiar with the system and encouraging widespread adoption.

According to official estimates, Line 2C will be able to transport up to 150,000 passengers per day and benefit more than one million residents. The extension is also expected to help ease congestion on the Duarte Highway, one of the main traffic corridors in Greater Santo Domingo.

The project forms part of the Integrated Transportation System of Santo Domingo, which includes the metro, cable car, and bus corridors, and aims to strengthen sustainable urban mobility across the metropolitan area.