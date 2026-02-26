Authorities investigate environmental impact of land clearing in Santo Cerro

La Vega.- Technicians from the Ministry of Environment conducted an inspection in the Santo Cerro sector, Burende section, La Vega, following a complaint received through the Línea Verde platform regarding alleged irregular land interventions. The site visit took place on February 4, 2026, led by technicians Darío Concepción and Anderson Santana, with support from Major Echavarría of the National Environmental Protection Service, to assess potential environmental impacts.

The inspection identified mechanized clearing across approximately 100 tareas, including removal of undergrowth, shrubs, and small trees, the opening of access roads, land leveling, and reconstruction of an old structure on former property of engineer Rey Concepción.

Authorities also found signage advertising the land for sale, suggesting possible subdivision for ecotourism development. According to the technical report, the interventions may have affected local flora, fauna, and nearby micro-watersheds. The team recommended halting all activities, initiating immediate reforestation—particularly in previously mined areas—and pursuing administrative sanctions for alleged violations of environmental regulations. The case remains under evaluation to determine appropriate legal and administrative measures.