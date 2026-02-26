Dominican Republic completes nationwide Doppler radar coverage with new installation in Santo Domingo

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic has completed a nationwide meteorological radar network with the inauguration of a C-band Doppler system at the Dominican Aeronautical Complex, a project formally unveiled Wednesday by President Luis Abinader.

The newly installed dual-polarization, solid-state radar — identified as a WRS300 model — closes a three-point network that began in 2022 with equipment at Punta Cana International Airport and expanded in 2024 with a second unit at Loma Isabel de Torres in Puerto Plata. With the latest addition, authorities say the system now provides full territorial coverage.

The Dominican Institute of Civil Aviation (IDAC) reported an investment of 250 million pesos for the Santo Domingo installation. The radar has an effective range of 250 kilometers and can reach up to 400 kilometers under certain atmospheric conditions. It delivers data on rainfall intensity and distribution, as well as wind speed and direction, key variables for both aviation and forecasting.

IDAC Director General Igor Rodríguez Durán said the expanded network strengthens operational decision-making for pilots and air traffic controllers, particularly during takeoffs, landings and adverse weather events.

The Dominican Institute of Meteorology and the Dominican Air Force have direct access to the radar servers, allowing faster processing and coordination. Emergency management officials also pointed to the system’s relevance ahead of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Authorities confirmed that additional aviation infrastructure projects, including a new control tower and navigation systems at San Isidro Air Base, are expected to come online in the coming months.