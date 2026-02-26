Garrido store fire prompts evacuation on Duarte Avenue

Santo Domingo.- A fire broke out Thursday morning at the Garrido store on Duarte Avenue, prompting the evacuation of employees and customers and causing disruptions to pedestrian and commercial activity in the area.

Units from the Fire Department, the National Police, Civil Defense, and the National Emergency and Security System responded to the incident to control the situation and assist the public.

According to store representative Carlos López, the fire started on the second level around 9:00 a.m., and all occupants were evacuated immediately while authorities arrived promptly. Due to heavy smoke, several nearby businesses temporarily closed and sent employees home, although other establishments in the area continued operating normally. No injuries were reported.