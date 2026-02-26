Government expands 9-1-1 coverage to Constanza and Jima Abajo

Constanza, La Vega.- The Minister of the Presidency, José Ignacio Paliza, inaugurated the National Emergency and Security System 9-1-1 in the municipalities of Constanza and Jima Abajo, expanding emergency coverage and strengthening response capacity in these key areas of La Vega province.

With this expansion, the 9-1-1 System now covers 94% of the national population, reinforcing an integrated network that coordinates emergency response agencies to provide timely and efficient assistance. Paliza emphasized that the initiative goes beyond equipment deployment, highlighting the importance of permanent institutional coordination to support citizens in critical situations.

The minister also announced that the service will extend to Montecristi in the coming months, reaffirming the government’s commitment to bringing emergency services closer to more communities nationwide. He noted that the expansion aligns with the State’s priority to save lives, improve emergency coordination, and raise standards of citizen security and pre-hospital care, particularly in productive and strategic regions.

In both municipalities, the system will operate with 11 basic life support ambulances, police patrols, Fire Department units, and advanced technological infrastructure to manage calls, geolocate incidents, and dispatch resources efficiently from the Command and Control Center.

Authorities reiterated that the 9-1-1 System will continue its phased expansion and infrastructure modernization as part of a national strategy focused on protecting lives, safeguarding property, and strengthening inter-institutional coordination through technology and public service.