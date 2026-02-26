INTRANT officially launches new driver’s license today

Santo Domingo.- The National Institute of Transit and Land Transportation (INTRANT) will officially launch the country’s new driver’s license this morning during a ceremony led by President Luis Abinader, to be held at the Epic Center in Blue Mall, National District.

Scheduled for 10:00 a.m., the event will present a redesigned license that incorporates advanced technology to improve service quality, streamline issuance, verification, and renewal processes, and strengthen road safety nationwide. The new document is part of a broader modernization of the national licensing system and replaces the current license that has been in use for the past 20 years.

Authorities reported that the license meets international security standards under ISO/IEC 18013-5 for mobility and transportation documents. It will be available to the public starting March 2, 2026, at no additional cost.