Mayor’s Office launches “Boca Chica Verde” program

Boca Chica.- The Mayor’s Office of Boca Chica launched the “Boca Chica Verde” program, an inter-institutional initiative designed to strengthen environmental education and youth leadership in the municipality. The program is coordinated by the Municipal Environmental Management Department (UGAM) and the local Education Department, with support from the Ministry of Agriculture, the 10-05 Educational District, and the Deep Green Foundation.

Launched at the Boca Chica Town Hall, the event brought together representatives from 10 local schools and marked the start of the ECORETO competition, which encourages students to design and present practical ecological solutions. Participating schools will develop projects focused on recycling and reuse, school nurseries and reforestation, restoration of mangroves, beaches and coral reefs, and environmental volunteering.

Students received technical guidance and motivation from program coordinators and invited speakers, including officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, representatives of the Deep Green Foundation, and youth communicator Mario Joshua (“Mario RD”). The initiative will conclude during Environment Week with a Municipal Ecological Fair, where projects will be showcased and the ECOLÍDERES award presented, reinforcing the municipality’s commitment to sustainable development under Mayor Ramón Candelaria.