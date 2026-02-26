Ministry of Defense commemorates 210 years since birth of Ramón Matías Mella

Santo Domingo.- As part of the observance of Armed Forces Day, the Ministry of Defense of the Dominican Republic held a solemn ceremony marking the 210th anniversary of the birth of Ramón Matías Mella, honoring active-duty personnel, retired officers, and civilian figures for their service and contributions to institutional strengthening.

The ceremony took place at the Independence Hall and was led by Defense Minister Carlos Antonio Fernández Onofre, alongside senior military officials and civil authorities. During the event, the Ministry awarded the Recognition of Merit Medal—presented in four categories by rank—to highlight values such as patriotism, loyalty, integrity, and dedication. The Special Recognition Medal was also presented to military members, retired officers, and civilians from sectors including academia, law, health, sports, and public service.

In his remarks, the minister reaffirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to defending national sovereignty, independence, and public security, emphasizing ongoing efforts in professionalization, strategic training, and modernization to meet current challenges. Among those honored were Public Works Minister Eduardo Estrella, Industry and Commerce Minister Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, Housing Minister Víctor Bisonó, Interior and Police Minister Faride Raful, and Attorney General Yeni Berenice Reynoso.

The commemoration also included the raising of the National Flag, military honors, a solemn mass, and a floral offering at the statues of the Founding Fathers at the Ministry of Defense headquarters, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ enduring patriotic mission.